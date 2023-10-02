GenTrust LLC Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

GenTrust LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,900,890,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.83. 1,085,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,944,976. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.76. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.26 and a 12 month high of $76.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

