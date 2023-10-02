Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) is Stephens Consulting LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 272.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,289 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $19,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,993,000 after acquiring an additional 697,937 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,745,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,319,096. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $69.09 and a 12-month high of $74.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.38.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.1957 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.