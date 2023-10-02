PDS Planning Inc Raises Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $409.19. 97,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,607. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $388.10 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $438.88 and a 200-day moving average of $455.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.13.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

