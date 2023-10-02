Graypoint LLC Acquires 1,288 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fullen Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 367,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,019,000 after buying an additional 33,664 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 32,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.20. 2,234,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,509. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.98. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $56.63. The company has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

