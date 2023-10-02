Graypoint LLC Grows Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,231 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,962 shares of company stock worth $44,317,192. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $379.65. 1,640,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,841,307. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.73 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $417.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.06.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

