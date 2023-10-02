Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC decreased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 466.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,867,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $774,951,000 after buying an additional 4,831,505 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 68.7% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Yum! Brands by 3.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.72. The company had a trading volume of 603,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,293. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $143.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.99%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.11.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $499,198.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,522,759.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $499,198.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,759.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,789.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,871 shares of company stock worth $1,725,358. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

