PDS Planning Inc Purchases 306 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,226 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.38.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,175,086. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $82.43 and a one year high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $104.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.63%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.