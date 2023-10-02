Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 20,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $1,991,000. Mill Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 55,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 78,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY stock opened at $57.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $57.56 and a 1 year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 15th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, SVB Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

