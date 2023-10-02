Graypoint LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,752,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $6.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $450.56. 812,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,875. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $399.69 and a twelve month high of $500.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $477.34 and a 200 day moving average of $465.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

