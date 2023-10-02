Graypoint LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Graypoint LLC lessened its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $411,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.0% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 132,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $133.35. 295,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,578. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $138.60.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHKP. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. OTR Global lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.59.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

