Graypoint LLC Sells 6,150 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Graypoint LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,881,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,861,546. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.05. The company has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $52.30.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

