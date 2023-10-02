Graypoint LLC Takes Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 134.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.72. 75,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,727. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.59. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $97.59 and a 12-month high of $138.85.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 42.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $184.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.62.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

