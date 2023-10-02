Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,805 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Fiserv by 99,857.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,792,000 after buying an additional 569,875,539 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 543.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,902,000 after purchasing an additional 206,913 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 113,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 54,739 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,721,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 65,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after buying an additional 20,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.96. 2,376,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.14. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The company has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

