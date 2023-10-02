Corcept Therapeutics’ (CORT) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Truist Financial in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CORT. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.81.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CORT

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of CORT traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,816. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.50. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $34.28.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $117.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 4,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $143,099.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $160,067.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 4,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $143,099.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,067.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $812,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,055 shares of company stock worth $2,746,228 over the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 392.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.