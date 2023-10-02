Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.16% from the stock’s current price.

ZBH has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.89.

ZBH stock traded down $0.77 on Monday, hitting $111.45. 507,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,845. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Michael W. Michelson acquired 1,300 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,967.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,074. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Michelson bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.50 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 234.7% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

