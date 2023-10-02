Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Shares Gap Down to $34.20

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.20, but opened at $32.55. Bread Financial shares last traded at $33.11, with a volume of 98,609 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BFH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bread Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.63.

Bread Financial Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average is $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.96.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.04. Bread Financial had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bread Financial news, Director Roger H. Ballou purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.78 per share, with a total value of $100,272.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,698.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bread Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Bread Financial by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Bread Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bread Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Bread Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Bread Financial by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Articles

