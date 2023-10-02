nCino’s (NCNO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of nCino from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.08.

Shares of NCNO stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,247. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average of $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.27 and a beta of 0.39. nCino has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $37.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. nCino had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $117.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider April Rieger sold 4,076 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $126,315.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,849.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other nCino news, insider April Rieger sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $126,315.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,849.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 84,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $2,634,064.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,340,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,729,017.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 245,288 shares of company stock valued at $7,656,684. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of nCino by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of nCino by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of nCino by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of nCino by 218.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

