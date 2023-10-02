Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $342.00 to $330.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SYK. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.77.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $272.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $103.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $283.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.89. Stryker has a 1-year low of $203.23 and a 1-year high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

