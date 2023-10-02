Science Applications International’s (SAIC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $115.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.43.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Science Applications International

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of SAIC stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.33. The company had a trading volume of 136,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,478. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $88.06 and a 52-week high of $123.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $390,523.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,275,047.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,321,000 after purchasing an additional 491,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,210,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $460,775,000 after purchasing an additional 68,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,486,000 after purchasing an additional 94,874 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,866,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $414,954,000 after purchasing an additional 171,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,625,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $174,687,000 after purchasing an additional 25,192 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.