Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Receives Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $168.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.69.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

WCN traded down $2.76 on Monday, reaching $131.54. The company had a trading volume of 472,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,133. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $146.12. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.61 and its 200 day moving average is $139.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total value of $441,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,193.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 2,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 8,800.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

