Truist Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Truist Financial in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Accolade from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Accolade from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.59.

Accolade Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.44. 150,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,394. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $789.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.05.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.10. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 32.34% and a negative net margin of 41.86%. The company had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. Accolade’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accolade

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 46.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accolade in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Accolade by 6,063.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Accolade by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Accolade in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

