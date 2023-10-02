Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,584 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Telos Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,130 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.41. The company had a trading volume of 994,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,141,882. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The firm has a market cap of $288.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.95. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $127.54.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. Oracle’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.04.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

