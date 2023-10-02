Telos Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,326 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $567.51. 323,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,872. The stock has a market cap of $251.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $572.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $554.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $525.58.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $597.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.93.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

