Stephens Consulting LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.55. 2,360,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,241. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.92. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $76.80 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.