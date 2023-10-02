American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $4,175,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $521,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 141.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,912,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,687 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Cfra reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.97.

American Electric Power Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,456. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $72.71 and a one year high of $100.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.01 and its 200-day moving average is $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.47.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 86.01%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

