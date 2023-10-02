Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohu were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Cohu by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Cohu by 1,039.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 60,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 55,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $75,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,369.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cohu Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of COHU stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $34.65. The company had a trading volume of 53,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,991. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average of $37.31. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $43.99.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $168.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 9.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COHU has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cohu in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cohu from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.38.

Cohu Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

