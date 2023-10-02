Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,962 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 166.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,144 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Diamondback Energy stock traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.04. 355,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,807. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on FANG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total value of $598,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total transaction of $598,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,523.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,092. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

