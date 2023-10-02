Kovack Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 54,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 19,422 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $811,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IYF traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.07. The company had a trading volume of 50,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,860. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $66.04 and a 52-week high of $82.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

