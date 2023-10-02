Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,553,000. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 45.1% during the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 24.4% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 453,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,271,000 after purchasing an additional 88,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BABA. DZ Bank raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.64.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BABA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,098,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,242,027. The stock has a market cap of $221.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $121.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

