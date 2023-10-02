Stephens Consulting LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,363,000 after acquiring an additional 746,459 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,871,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,492,000 after purchasing an additional 207,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,939,000 after purchasing an additional 206,035 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.46. 209,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,040. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.51 and a 52-week high of $178.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.64. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

