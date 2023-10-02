Mainsail Financial Group LLC Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $157.89. 303,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,305. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.51 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.64. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

