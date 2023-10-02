Mainsail Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up 1.0% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.91. 574,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,694. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average of $15.98. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.