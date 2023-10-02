Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Holdings Lifted by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNC. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Centene during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 1.9% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 202,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Centene by 5.9% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Centene by 79,760.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460,150,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,037,178,000 after acquiring an additional 459,574,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.35.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,783. The company has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.31 and a 200-day moving average of $66.29. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $87.84.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.