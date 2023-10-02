PSI Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

PSI Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,118 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 105,490.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after acquiring an additional 456,638,560 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,909,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,881,441,000 after acquiring an additional 206,651 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,341,360,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,651,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,279,854,000 after acquiring an additional 782,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,755 shares of company stock worth $6,736,738. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD traded down $4.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $259.17. 1,356,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,534,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $231.71 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $282.40 and a 200-day moving average of $286.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

