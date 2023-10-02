PSI Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,507 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 627,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 346,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 14,095 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 331,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,102,000 after purchasing an additional 188,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 331,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

IBDP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.67. 127,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,786. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.61. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.82.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

