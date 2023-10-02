Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,358 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 57,233 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 17,655 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,137 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,534,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

UBER stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.55. 5,412,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,628,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.08 billion, a PE ratio of -209.04 and a beta of 1.22. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $49.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.95 and a 200-day moving average of $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

