Northern Financial Advisors Inc Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Citigroup by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. HSBC started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,318,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,238,121. The company has a market capitalization of $78.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.31. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

