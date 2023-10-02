PSI Advisors LLC Sells 315 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

PSI Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMP. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 210.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMP. Barclays boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Argus lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of MMP stock remained flat at $69.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.90. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.32.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $877.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.91 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 58.77% and a net margin of 29.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.47%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

