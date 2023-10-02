PSI Advisors LLC Purchases 700 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Citigroup Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $40.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,984,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,240,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $53.23. The stock has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.31.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.