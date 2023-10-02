Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $31.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,278,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,714,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.63. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $42.58. The company has a market cap of $134.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.20%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Edward Jones downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

