Northern Financial Advisors Inc Invests $366,000 in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 42.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 213.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

V.F. stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,957,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,248,924. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.89.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.01%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.53.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

