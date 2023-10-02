Northern Financial Advisors Inc Has $389,000 Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 30.4% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,096,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 4.4% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 20.5% in the second quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 37,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $1.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $370.40. 247,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,802,418. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $266.22 and a 52-week high of $393.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $382.42 and a 200-day moving average of $370.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.41.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

