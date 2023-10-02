Northern Financial Advisors Inc Increases Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,708,000 after buying an additional 1,647,053 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 459.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,199,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,024,000 after buying an additional 985,300 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 38.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,456,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,506,000 after buying an additional 962,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,425,000 after buying an additional 527,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.26.

DTE traded down $4.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.19. 309,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,012. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.28. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $94.69 and a 1 year high of $122.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,507.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

