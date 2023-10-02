Northern Financial Advisors Inc Sells 363 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $377.04. The stock had a trading volume of 462,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,068. The company has a market capitalization of $108.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $411.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $397.20. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $339.18 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 33.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.96%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. UBS Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.86.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

