Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Mason & Associates Inc’s 3rd Largest Position

Mason & Associates Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 7.3% of Mason & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $24,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.98 on Monday, hitting $154.40. The stock had a trading volume of 707,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,230. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.59. The stock has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

