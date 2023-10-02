Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 102,920.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,935,302,000 after acquiring an additional 39,279,467 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,502,000 after buying an additional 1,116,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMM. HSBC began coverage on 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,794,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,646. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.21 and a 200 day moving average of $102.21. 3M has a 12-month low of $89.31 and a 12-month high of $133.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -211.27%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

