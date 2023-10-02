Northern Financial Advisors Inc Sells 816 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc lessened its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,917,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,266,460. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.15. The company has a market capitalization of $133.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $74.67 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.96%.

In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $9,433,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,055,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $12,615,166.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 369,100 shares of company stock worth $34,634,996 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

Morgan Stanley



Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

