BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Trinity Financial Advisors LLC

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 48.6% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK traded down $6.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $639.78. 105,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,561. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $692.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $681.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of $95.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.69.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

