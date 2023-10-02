Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Short Interest Update

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the August 31st total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 553,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Photronics

Photronics Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Photronics by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 587.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Photronics by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Photronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.18. 132,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.21. Photronics has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Stories

