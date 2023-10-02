Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Short Interest Update

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the August 31st total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 553,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PLAB
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Photronics
Photronics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PLAB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.18. 132,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.21. Photronics has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $26.98.
Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.
Photronics Company Profile
Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Photronics
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Here’s Why Cloudflare may be the Ultimate Cloud Stock to Own
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 5 Reasons Why Arcos Dorados Is A Perfect Investment for 2024
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Nvidia Stock, Christmas Comes Early If You’re On the Fence
Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.