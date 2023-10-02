Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the August 31st total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLTK. Bank of America upgraded Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.75 target price on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.80 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.55.

Playtika Stock Up 0.2 %

PLTK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.65. 211,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. Playtika has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $12.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $642.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.25 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 12.24%. Playtika’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Playtika

In other Playtika news, major shareholder On Chau sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $2,446,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,610,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,866,488.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTK. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Playtika by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,704,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,206 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,424,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Playtika during the second quarter worth approximately $16,726,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the second quarter worth approximately $16,487,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 219.9% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,768,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Featured Articles

